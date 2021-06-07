Greg Olsen's Son, TJ, Provides Video Update After Heart Transplant

1. How about a feel-good story to kick off the week?

Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen has recently been using social media to share the personal and intense story of his eight-year-old son TJ needing a heart transplant.

TJ was born with a congenital heart defect and had already undergone three open-heart surgeries.

If you follow Olsen, who will become a game analyst for Fox next season, you know it’s been an emotional ride the past few weeks with his family's not knowing when and whether a donor would become available for TJ.

Thankfully, a donor was found and TJ underwent successful surgery Friday.

This morning, TJ sent the world a message that began with, “Hey, everybody. Thank you for thinking of me. Thank you for praying with me.”

Way to go, TJ!

2. This is as good of a Charles Barkley impression as you will ever hear and see.

3. Reason No. 8,295,104 why every player and ump should be mic'd up for every baseball game. Here's home plate umpire Larry Vanover saying, "It's off, Trevor. It's off the plate. You just pitch," after Dodgers hurler Trevor Bauer was unhappy after a ball call.

4. Here's something I've never seen before: The netting behind home plate came down during Sunday's Nationals-Phillies game.

And anarchy ensued.

5. Here's something else I've never seen in a baseball game before: While trying to beat out an infield single, the Cubs' Eric Sogard tried to slide into first base, but instead he dove OVER the bag and never touched it.

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is ESPN's Doris Burke. The NBA analyst discusses the disturbing trend of disgusting fan behavior at games, whether the fans are too close to the players and how this was a concern for David Stern. Burke also talks about her bout with COVID-19 and having symptoms for nine months. Other topics discussed include whether the Nets are about to prove the NBA regular season is meaningless, whether calling the NBA Finals on television is a goal for her, still feeling resistance from men who don't want women broadcasting sports and much more.

Following Burke, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria joins the podcast to share his thoughts on Major League Baseball's unwritten rules. Do any unwritten rules make sense? Is throwing at a player rational retaliation? What do players feel about unwritten rules? Longoria also talks about getting into the trading card craze during the pandemic and what he enjoys about the hobby.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 56th birthday, Mick Foley. Thanks for one of the greatest moments in Monday Night Raw history.

