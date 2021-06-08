Jim Fassel, Former Giants Coach, Dies at 71

Former Giants head coach Jim Fassel has died, his son, John, told the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmar.

He was 71.

His son, John, who is the special teams coordinator for the Cowboys, told the Times that Jim suffered chest pain on Monday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital. He later died of a heart attack while under sedation.

The Giants later confirmed news of Fassel's death.

Before coming to the NFL, Fassel was a longtime college coach, woking as an offensive assistant (mostly as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator) at Utah, Weber State and Stanford. He later return to the University of Utah, where he served as the head coach of the Utes from 1985–89.

From the SI Vault — Leap of Faith: Coach Jim Fassel, Who Can Be Both Tough and Tender, Got the Giants to Believe in Him and Then Led Them From Worst to First in the NFC East (1997)

Fassel moved to the NFL for the 1991 season, and worked his way through the assist ranks before becoming a head coach in 1997.

He led the Giants from 1997–2003, winning coaching of the Year in 1997 and helping New York reach Super Bowl XXXV.

Fassel finished his NFL heading coaching career with a 58-53-1 record. Following his stint with the Giants, he briefly worked as an assistant coach with the Ravens and as the head coach of the United Football League's Las Vegas Locomotives.

More NFL Coverage: