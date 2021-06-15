Report: Wilfork's Son Arrested for Allegedly Stealing SB Rings

Former NFL star Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, was reportedly arrested in May for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from his father, per John Wayne Ferguson of Galveston County Daily News.

Wilfork's two Super Bowl rings and two AFC championship rings he won with the Patriots along with a college championship ring from his career at Miami were among the stolen jewelry.

Holmes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000 in Galveston County, Texas and the police released the police complaint made on Monday. Police believe he sold the jewelry before his arrest.

Wilfork reported the stolen items on May 10 that included not only his championship rings but expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings, according to the complaint. Wilfork discovered they were missing from his Friendswood, Texas, home but didn't immediately report the items missing because he thought he might have misplaced them.

The former nose tackle was able to locate his championship rings when a Patriots fan contacted him and said he bought them from Holmes-Wilfork in May 2020 for $62,000. The rings were then returned to the Friendswood Police Department and reported stolen.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and the bond was set at $300,000. He is not in custody of the jail as of Tuesday morning, per Galveston County Daily News.

