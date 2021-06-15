Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Vince Wilfork's Son Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Father's Super Bowl Rings and Jewelry

Author:
Publish date:

Former NFL star Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, was reportedly arrested in May for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from his father, per John Wayne Ferguson of Galveston County Daily News

Wilfork's two Super Bowl rings and two AFC championship rings he won with the Patriots along with a college championship ring from his career at Miami were among the stolen jewelry. 

Holmes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000 in Galveston County, Texas and the police released the police complaint made on Monday. Police believe he sold the jewelry before his arrest.

Wilfork reported the stolen items on May 10 that included not only his championship rings but expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings, according to the complaint. Wilfork discovered they were missing from his Friendswood, Texas, home but didn't immediately report the items missing because he thought he might have misplaced them. 

The former nose tackle was able to locate his championship rings when a Patriots fan contacted him and said he bought them from Holmes-Wilfork in May 2020 for $62,000. The rings were then returned to the Friendswood Police Department and reported stolen.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and the bond was set at $300,000. He is not in custody of the jail as of Tuesday morning, per Galveston County Daily News. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Vince Wilfork at Super Bowl LIII.
NFL

Report: Wilfork's Son Arrested for Allegedly Stealing SB Rings

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork allegedly stole over $300,000 worth of jewelry from his father, former NFL star Vince Wilfork

Tyler Glasnow with the Rays.
MLB

Rays' Glasnow Blames MLB's Crackdown for Elbow Injury

Tyler Glasnow admitted to using sunscreen and rosin to help with his grip and stopped using it after MLB began to crack down on foreign substances.

Jamie Vardy is a minority owner of the Rochester Rhinos
Soccer

Leicester's Vardy Buys Stake in Rochester Rhinos

The western New York team hasn’t played a competitive match in nearly four years, but Jamie Vardy is stepping in to spark the comeback.

France beats Germany at the Euros
Soccer

France Sticks to Its Championship Formula to Beat Germany

Germany out-shot and out-possessed the reigning World Cup champions, but there was never a sense that France would be defeated in the two powers' opening Euros match.

adam-wainwright-cardinals
MLB

Adam Wainwright Admits to Using Foreign Substance in 2019

Adam Wainwright confirmed his use of an illegal foreign substance during the 2019 season on Monday.

USATSI_16082122
Play
Gambling

2021 MLB Betting Futures Update - White Sox Biggest Movers; Now Top A.L. Favorites

These teams have seen the biggest line movement in the MLB futures market.

A protester before France vs. Germany at the Euros
Soccer

Parachuting Protester Narrowly Avoids Crash Before France-Germany

The Greenpeace protester appeared to parasail from the roof onto the field and was quickly met by security.

matt nagy chicago bears
NFL

Bears' Nagy Re-Emphasizes Plan to Have Dalton Start Week 1

The Bears are still planning to start Andy Dalton to open the 2021 NFL season.