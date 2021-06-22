Report: Vikings DT Twyman Shot, Will Make Full Recovery

Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in Washington D.C., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Twyman was shot four times while visiting his grandmother in the nation’s capital, per Schefter. He does not need surgery.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK - that’s all that matters.”

Twyman, 21, was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He played two seasons at Pittsburgh before declaring for the draft, tallying 11 sacks in his college career. Twyman led the Panthers with 10.5 sacks in 2019, but did not participate during the 2020 season.

