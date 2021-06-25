Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Olympics

Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin failed to qualify for the finals in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 19th out of 24 participants.

His best leap came in at 24’10” on Friday, much shorter than when Goodwin jumped more than 27 feet to win the Olympic Trials prior to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He finished 10th at those Games.

Goodwin attempted to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but fell short of qualifying.

But, there is a silver lining for Goodwin. The wide receiver signed with Chicago in April and participated in its offseason program after missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The last time the 30-year-old appeared in a NFL game was in 2019 with the 49ers, tallying 12 catches over nine games.

