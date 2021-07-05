Report: Jags Sign Lawrence to Four-Year, $36.8 Million Contract

Sports Illustrated home
Trevor Lawrence has signed a four-year, $36.8 million contract with the Jaguars that includes $24.1 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jaguars confirmed the deal but did not release terms of the contract.

The All-American quarterback was the top pick in April's NFL Draft out of Clemson, where he won the national championship in 2019 and made the College Football Playoff in each of his three years under coach Dabo Swinney.

At Clemson, Lawrence went 34-2 as a starter, good enough for the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 starts since 1978. The 21-year-old recorded for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns while becoming the only quarterback to win three ACC Championship games. 

Schefter also reported the rookie contact also includes the standard fifth-year option with the majority of compensation set to be paid from 2022 to 2024 in the form of roster bonuses.

The Jaguars have yet to sign their three other draft picks including Lawrence's Clemson teammate Travis Etienne Jr., who was selected with the 25th pick of the draft. 

Lawrence participated in the Jaguars's rookie minicamp last month and is now expected to be present for the first day of training camp at the end of this month. 

