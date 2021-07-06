Secretary of Defense Allows Former Navy CB to Play for Bucs

Sports Illustrated home
U.S. Military to Delay Commission of Buccaneers Rookie Cameron Kinley

Author:
Publish date:

Former Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley will have his commission delayed and be allowed to attend training camp with the Buccaneers, according to a release

The U.S. secretary of defense and retired general Lloyd Austin reversed the previous decision that denied Kinley in June. Kinley went undrafted in April but signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent. He'll get his chance to fight for a spot on the defending champion's roster at training camp now.

"I am extremely appreciative of secretary Austin's decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League." Kinley wrote in a release. "This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way." 

During his senior year in 2020, Kinley racked up 26 total tackles and one interception. 

