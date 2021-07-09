Report: Chiefs' Clark Charged With Felony Firearm Possession

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chiefs Frank Clark Charged With Felony After Police Find Uzi in Car

Author:
Publish date:

Chiefs star Frank Clark faces a felony charge of possession of an assault weapon after police found an uzi in his Lamborghini truck on June 20, TMZ Sports reported Friday. 

The defensive end could face up to three years if convicted, and is reportedly due in court next week for a hearing. 

The 28-year-old was pulled over for vehicle code violation in Los Angeles when authorities saw the gun sticking out of a duffle bag in Clark's truck during the routine traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with the carrying of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. 

Clark's bond was set at $35,000, but he posted it and was released the next day. His court date is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

But this is not the football star's first interaction with the law. Clark was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault in 2014 due to an incident with his then-pregnant girlfriend during his time in college at Michigan. Clark was dismissed from the team after his arrest. 

The two-time Pro Bowler has been key to the franchise's back-to-back Super Bowl runs, tallying six sacks and 29 tackles last year alone. He's in the middle of a five-year deal worth $104 million with Kansas City through 2024.

