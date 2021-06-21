Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested and charged with the carrying of a concealed firearm in a vehicle Sunday night after police found an uzi in his Lamborghini truck, the Los Angeles Police Department tells Sports Illustrated.

Clark, 28, was pulled over at 9:20 p.m. Sunday near Adams Boulevard and Grant Avenue for vehicle code violation and police noticed an uzi sticking out of a duffle bag in Clark's truck during the routine traffic stop. Clark's bail was set at $35,000 but he posted bond and was released Monday at 2:30 p.m., according to records.

Clark's court date is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. PT. The Chiefs are scheduled to visit the Washington Football team the day before at 1 p.m. ET.

Clark is a cornerstone of the Chiefs defense and was key in the team's back-to-back Super Bowl runs. He's been named to the last two Pro Bowls and totaled six sacks and 29 tackles last year.

Clark was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault in 2014 for an incident with his then-pregnant girlfriend when in college at Michigan. He was subsequently dismissed from the team following the arrest.

He's currently signed to a five-year deal worth $104 million with the Chiefs through 2024.

