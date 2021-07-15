Sherman Released Without Bail, Charges Downgraded

San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of suicidal thoughts. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.

Richard Sherman was released without bail but with conditions after Thursday's court hearing following his arrest on a burglary domestic violence charge.

His felony burglary domestic violence charge was downgraded to misdemeanor criminal trespass.

He can't possess firearms, can't use drugs or alcohol, must return to court when requested and has a no-contact order with his father-in-law. Sherman will return to court Friday for a hearing on his four pending misdemeanors—malicious mischief, DUI, criminal trespass (with a domestic violence designation) and resisting arrest.

"I see Mr. Sherman is a pillar in this community, he's a business owner, he's a husband, he's a father," said judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai. "...I'm gonna release Mr. Sherman."

Redmond Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, and police chief Darrell Lowe said Sherman tried to force his way into his in-laws' house. He added there was no evidence his wife was present.

This happened after Sherman crashed his vehicle early Wednesday morning in a construction zone.

Per a police statement obtained by The Associated Press, Sherman's father-in-law, Raymond Moss, armed himself with a handgun and used pepper-spray on the cornerback when Sherman tried to break into the home.

“The family began to yell in fear,” Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman’s face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”

When authorities arrived at the home, Sherman reportedly fought with the police but was eventually apprehended with assistance from the K-9 unit. He was checked at a local hospital, and once he was medically cleared, Sherman was booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

Sherman did suffer a minor laceration in leg area due to K-9 contact during his apprehension.

His wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times, "He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

According to a 911 caller who identified herself as the cornerback's wife, Sherman was intoxicated and threatened to die by suicide during a confrontation with family members.

In the audio recording of the call, which was released by the Redmond Police Department Thursday, the caller described Sherman as being "drunk and belligerent" and said he was "threatening to kill himself."

The caller also said the cornerback was "being aggressive," wrestled with her uncle and "sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself."

Prosecutors in King County and the sheriff previously obtained an “extreme risk protection order” for Sherman in February, which banned him from possessing firearms after they determined he posed a danger to himself and others.