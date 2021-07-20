Mark Cuban Promises Pfizer Stock If Cole Beasley Gets Vaccinated

Sports Illustrated home
Mark Cuban Offers Pfizer Stock to Cole Beasley's Family If Bills WR Gets Vaccinated

Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley responded to a ProFootballTalk tweet regarding vaccination incentives in the NFL by saying, "I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name."

However, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban called Beasley's bluff, offering to buy the former Cowboys receiver's wife a share in Pfizer stock if Beasley gets vaccinated and promotes the vaccine on his social media platforms. 

"I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ?" 

Earlier this summer, Beasley was the center of controversy when he said he would take his chances with COVID-19 by saying he would "eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual."

“I will be outside doing what I do,” he wrote in a statement. “I’ll be out in the public. If your (sic) scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living."

Beasley previously complained about the league’s COVID-19 protocols for the preseason that maintains strict guidelines for unvaccinated personnel, including a mandatory quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 while vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine.

