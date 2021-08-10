Texans QB Watson 'Unlikely to Play' in Preseason Opener

Sports Illustrated home
Texans QB Deshaun Watson 'Unlikely to Play' in Preseason Opener

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is "unlikely to play," in the Texans' preseason opener against the Packers on Saturday, according to coach David Culley.

Watson will not play due to the "limited reps" he has logged during Houston's training camp thus far, per Culley. The Texans' quarterback reported to Houston's camp on July 25, and participated in the first five days of training camp before sitting out each of the last five practices. 

Culley did not say whether Watson will play at all in the preseason, and Watson's future with the Texans appears to be increasingly in doubt. Watson filed a trade request in January, and lawsuits alleging Watson of sexual assault and sexual misconduct were first filed two months later. Watson now faces 22 active lawsuits as well as 10 criminal complaints from massage therapists in Houston.

Watson is not expected to travel to Green Bay for Houston's preseason opener, per Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is expected to play Saturday night, as are rookie Davis Mills and former sixth-round pick Jeff Driskel. 

