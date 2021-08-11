Sports Illustrated home
Report: Alex Smith Joins ESPN as NFL Analyst

Alex Smith will join ESPN as an NFL analyst for the 2021 season, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Smith, 37, retired from the NFL in April after 14 professional seasons. He will appear on the ESPN's Monday Night NFL Countdown in 2021, though he is not currently slated to work live games. Smith tried out for game analyst spots with Fox and CBS before joining ESPN, per Marchand

The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft played his first seven seasons with the 49ers before a five-year stint with the Chiefs. Smith signed with Washington prior to the 2018 season, playing 10 games before suffering a gruesome leg injury. Smith then missed the entire 2019 season before returning for the final eight games of his career in 2020. 

Smith retired with 99 career wins and 199 touchdowns along with 35,650 passing yards. He tallied seven playoff appearances, though he never reached the Super Bowl with San Francisco, Kansas City or Washington. 

The 2021 NFL season is slated to begin Sept. 9 as the Buccaneers face the Cowboys. The Raiders will host the Ravens on the first Monday Night Football broadcast of 2021. 

• MAQB: Saquon Barkley Returns to Giants Practice
• Rating Which NFL Training Camp Stories Actually Matter
Despite Signing a Strong Deal, Josh Allen Gave Up Some of His Power

