Saints, Tulane Requiring Fans to Be Vaccinated or Test Negative

New Orleans Will Require Fans to Be Vaccinated or Test Negative to Attend Saints, Tulane Games

The city of New Orleans is requiring fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours in order to attend games at the Caesars Superdome and Yulman Stadium.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday that the requirement of proof of vaccination or negative tests will be applied to inside restaurants, bars and other indoor venues, per Ben Meyers of NOLA.com. In a statement released after the mayor's decree, the Saints said they remain committed to ensuring every fan's safety while attending games.

"We are committed to doing everything we can in the current environment to protect your health and safety while at the same time providing the best game day experience in the NFL," the statement read. "Our team has been blessed with the greatest home field advantage in sports because we have the most committed, resilient and passionate fans in the world. We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position. 

"We, as a community, have overcome so much in our history and come back stronger every time. Together, we can defeat this virus and return to living, celebrating and winning in the way we always have. We need you in that number - both on game day and in defeating this virus."

The Saints will host free vaccination events throughout the area and at the Superdome on game days. Tulane athletics director Troy Dannen echoed similar sentiments in a statement released via Twitter:

"To further ensure a smooth gameday experience and to protect our collective health, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Dannen's statement read. "It also serves as a strong reminder that in a pandemic there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with others."

