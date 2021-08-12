Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Ryan Fitzpatrick Was ‘Floored’ by Dolphins Benching in Favor of Tua Tagovailoa

Author:
Publish date:
tua-tagovailoa-ryan-fitzpatrick

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said he was "floored" last season when he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa as Miami's starting QB.

Fitzpatrick, 38, logged 20 starts for the Dolphins from 2019-20, and led the team to a 4–3 record as a starter to begin last season. But during Miami's bye week in late October, Fitzpatrick was alerted by head coach Brian Flores that Tagovailoa would step in as the team's signal caller. 

“I have a ton of respect for [Flores], and we have a very good relationship,” Fitzpatrick told The Athletic's Robert Mays. “But I thought it was a joke at first. 'We’re putting Tua in?' I was floored.”

“That was my team. ... I fought through the shit with those guys. I get the way that the NFL works. I get it. But to have it happen the way it did."

Tagovailoa turned in a solid rookie campaign, posting a 6–3 record along with 11 touchdowns in nine starts. As for Fitzpatrick, he made three relief appearances after the October benching, including a 182-yard effort to spark a comeback win against the Raiders in late December. 

Fitzpatrick isn't going away anytime soon despite his 2020 benching. The 16-year veteran is slated to start for Washington in Week 1 in September, marking his ninth team in one of the most impressive journeyman careers in league history. As the Harvard product enters Year 17, perhaps he still has some Fitzmagic left in the tank.

More NFL Coverage: 

The Year the NFL Banned Two of its Biggest Stars for Gambling
FROST Score: The Training Camp Stories That Matter, and Those That Don’t
MMQB: The 49ers’ QB Competition According to Shanahan, Garoppolo and Lance

YOU MAY LIKE

jake-arrieta-cubs-nlds-game-3-preview.jpg
MLB

Jake Arrieta Placed on Unconditional Release Waivers

Arrieta has struggled this season, posting a 6.88 ERA with 5-11 record.

tua-tagovailoa-ryan-fitzpatrick
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick Was ‘Floored’ by Dolphins Benching

Fitzpatrick: "I thought it was a joke at first. 'We’re putting Tua in?' I was floored.”

reebok-pump-lead
Play
Sports Illustrated

Authentic Brands Group to Buy Reebok

“It’s an honor to be entrusted with carrying Reebok’s legacy forward," Jamie Salter, founder and CEO of ABG said.

Romelu Lukaku is headed back to Chelsea
Soccer

Chelsea Pounces on Inter's Dire Situation to Reacquire Its Missing Piece

Romelu Lukaku can cure what ailed Chelsea's attack last season, and he's only available due to Inter Milan's financial woes.

roman-reigns
Extra Mustard

Roman Reigns on His Controversial Promo, a Match With The Rock and More

The wrestler says his promos are unscripted, doesn't care about getting in trouble

Actor Kevin Costner
MLB

Kevin Costner Plays Catch at 'Field of Dreams' Site

He relived his days as a baseball player in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday evening.

zach-lavine-bulls-logo
NBA

Can the Bulls Contend for Home Court Advantage in the East?

Chicago has a challenging road ahead, but don’t be surprised if it’s in the mix for a top-4 seed.

alperen-segun-rockets
NBA

Welcome to The Şengün Show

While much of the hype has gone to No. 2 pick Jalen Green, Houston’s No. 16 pick has been making noise at NBA Summer League.