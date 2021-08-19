Aaron Rodgers Not Interested in 'Farewell Tour'

August 19, 2021
Aaron Rodgers on 2021 Season: 'I Don't Want a Farewell Tour'

Aaron Rodgers isn't feeling wistful ahead of the 2021 season, noting Wednesday he doesn't view his potential final year with the Packers as any sort of "farewell tour."

"I don't want a farewell tour," Rodgers told the media Wednesday. "I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this."

"I'm going to enjoy the hell out of all of it."

Rodgers's future with the Packers has been in doubt ever since Green Bay selected second-year quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers said Wednesday "the clock had started" on his final years with Green Bay following the Love pick, adding he didn't want to be a "lame duck" entering 2021. 

The three-time MVP led Green Bay to the NFC Championship in 2020, a contest that briefly looked like Rodgers's last game with the Packers. Reports regarding his wish to leave the organization emerged shortly before the 2021 draft in April, though as training camp approached, Rodgers backed off his request. 

Rodgers is among the most decorated quarterbacks in Packers' history even if he leaves Green Bay after the 2021 season. He is second on the franchise's all-time touchdowns, wins and passing yards leaderboard behind Brett Favre, and he sports the best passer rating of any quarterback in Packers history. 

Green Bay has reached the playoffs 11 times with Rodgers, winning Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

