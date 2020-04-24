The Packers selected former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Love is the fourth quarterback off the board in Thursday's draft. Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 overall by Cincinnati, and Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert were selected at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Tagovailoa will go to Miami, while Herbert joins the Chargers.

The 6'4" quarterback entered the draft after making 38 starts in three seasons at Utah State. Love tossed 32 touchdowns in his sophomore year, but he regressed in 2019, throwing 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Green Bay drafted Aaron Rodgers with the No. 26 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers is an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP, throwing 364 touchdowns in 181 starts.

Love is the first Mountain West player selected in the first round since Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

