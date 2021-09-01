Belichick Talks Newton, Jones, Vaccinations and More

The Patriots head coach offers his thoughts on the aftermath of roster cut-downs and the major decision at quarterback.

Tuesday was certainly an eventful day in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

With the New England Patriots having crafted their initial roster for the upcoming season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Wednesday morning. The Pats head coach said that it is always hard having discussions with players that have worked hard, for weeks, months, even years about roster reduction. However, the team is moving forward with what they believe to be best for the football team.

Here are some additional highlights from Belichick’s Wednesday morning media meet:

On moving forward to prepare for the 2021 season:

“Building our roster is far from a complete process. We will continue the process of building a practice squad today, and there are things that are still in process that I cannot speak to just yet. That’s where we are, but also starting to get ready for Miami...but three is a lot there that is still unfinished too. But really, our task at hand is putting together the best roster we can.”

On whether the team considered keeping Cam Newton as a backup quarterback:

“I won't go through any of those things regarding an individual player, so I’ll leave it at that.”

On whether releasing Newton was a difficult decision:

“I mean, yeah. I don't rank them, but these are hard decisions and we make decisions that we believe are best [for the team.]”

On whether Newton missing time last week led to Mac Jones winning the starting job:

"Yeah, I don't know."

On whether Newton’s vaccination status was a factor in his release:

“No”

Belichick followed-up:

“You keep talking about that….and you can look these up [stats on vaccination] The number of players/coaches that are vaccinated that have contracted COVID in camp is a pretty high number. I wouldn’t lose sight of that.”

On whether the chances of Newton missing further time [due to his vaccination status] caused the team concern:

“We have other players [on the team] that aren’t vaccinated, as all teams throughout the league. Again, there is a pretty high number throughout the league of players that are vaccinated that have contracted by Covid. It’s hard to tell the whole story…at least, from what I have seen in camp.”

On why releasing Newton was in the best interest of the team:

‘That’s our decision. We have had weeks of meetings at all positions. I don’t want to rehash all of those meetings, but that was the decision we made.”

On Mac Jones winning the starting job: