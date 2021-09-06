September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Texans to Start Tyrod Taylor Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Author:

Texans head coach David Culley said Monday that the team will start quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Week 1 against the Jaguars. 

"Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us, for sure," Culley said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Culley, who is in his first year as Houston's head coach after serving as the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and assistant head coach for the Ravens for the past two seasons, added that three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will remain on the roster but not play. It is unclear if Watson will dress for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on September 12.

Watson is facing 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct. Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has previously said that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about Watson’s conduct and that any alleged sexual acts that took place during Watson’s massage appointments were consensual. 

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct as is local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

SI Recommends

Despite being currently under investigation, Watson has not been restricted from taking part in team activities by the NFL. Last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that there was no indication the league plans to put Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt list as the legal process unfolds.

Taylor, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason. Houston marks the fifth franchise he has played for. He was with the Chargers for each of the past two seasons and was the team's Week 1 starter last year. Prior to Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, Taylor had a lung punctured by a team doctor who was trying to administer a pain-killer, drastically impacting his second season with the team.

He had previously started three games in 2018 with the Browns, his lone season with the team, and a combined 43 games between 2015–17 with the Bills, making one Pro Bowl. 

Houston also has 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills on its roster. 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyrod Taylor
NFL

Texans to Start Tyrod Taylor Week 1 vs. Jaguars

First-year head coach David Culley said that quarterback Deshaun Watson will remain on the roster but not play.

MLB-Power-Rankings-Stanton
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Assessing the Playoff Contenders

As we begin the season's final month, here's how each postseason hopeful is shaping up for the stretch run.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson scores a TD vs Minnesota
College Football

Freshmen Make Their Presence Felt in Week 1

It didn't take long for first-year players to start taking advantage of opportunities with their new teams.

Jean-Pierre Adams (left) running during a friendly between France and Portugal.
Soccer

Former France Defender Dies After 39 Years in a Coma

Former PSG defender Jean-Pierre Adams has been in a coma since 1982 due to an anesthetic error during knee surgery.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushing against Ohio State.
College Football

Minnesota RB Ibrahim Sustains Season-Ending Leg Injury

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim will need season-ending surgery after suffering a lower leg injury in a loss to Ohio State on Thursday.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of September 6

Weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Aug 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Javier Baez (23) on the field in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

How Do We Make Sense of the Mets?

Serious problems, absurd sideshows and poor play have created a cycle of dysfunction. Can they turn things around?

TOM BRADY
Play
Gambling

Fantasy Football Week 1: Betting on the Highest Over/Under Games

See which flex players to start or sit in this week’s projected highest-scoring games