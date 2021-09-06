Texans to Start Tyrod Taylor Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Texans head coach David Culley said Monday that the team will start quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Week 1 against the Jaguars.

"Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us, for sure," Culley said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Culley, who is in his first year as Houston's head coach after serving as the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and assistant head coach for the Ravens for the past two seasons, added that three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will remain on the roster but not play. It is unclear if Watson will dress for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on September 12.

Watson is facing 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct. Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has previously said that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about Watson’s conduct and that any alleged sexual acts that took place during Watson’s massage appointments were consensual.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct as is local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Despite being currently under investigation, Watson has not been restricted from taking part in team activities by the NFL. Last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that there was no indication the league plans to put Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt list as the legal process unfolds.

Taylor, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason. Houston marks the fifth franchise he has played for. He was with the Chargers for each of the past two seasons and was the team's Week 1 starter last year. Prior to Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, Taylor had a lung punctured by a team doctor who was trying to administer a pain-killer, drastically impacting his second season with the team.

He had previously started three games in 2018 with the Browns, his lone season with the team, and a combined 43 games between 2015–17 with the Bills, making one Pro Bowl.

Houston also has 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills on its roster.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: