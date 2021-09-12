Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Suffers Ankle Injury, Carted Off

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Giants after sustaining a lower leg injury in which his ankle was pinned underneath a defender. Jeudy was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and avoided a serious injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In the second quarter of Denver's season opener, Jeudy caught a pass and was immediately swarmed by Giants defenders. New York cornerback James Bradberry dragged Jeudy to the ground but landed on the wide receiver's foot, causing his ankle to awkwardly bend.

Jeudy was visibly emotional while being carted back to the locker room. No timetable for his return has been announced.

Jeudy was taken with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama and had 856 yards receiving off 52 catches in his rookie year to go along with three touchdowns. Jeudy left the game leading his team with six catches and 72 receiving yards.