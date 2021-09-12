Report: Texans Not Planning to Play Watson in '21 Season

September 12, 2021
Report: Texans Not Planning to Play Deshaun Watson in 2021 Season

Author:

The Texans do not plan to play quarterback Deshaun Watson during the 2021 NFL season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Watson is currently facing 22 active civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct. Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has previously said that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about Watson’s conduct and that any alleged sexual acts that took place during Watson’s massage appointments were consensual.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct as is local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Despite being currently under investigation, Watson has not been restricted from taking part in team activities by the NFL.

Watson has been ruled out of Sunday's Houston game vs. the Jaguars for non-football reasons. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he will continued to be ruled out under that demarcation barring a dramatic turn.

Per NFL Network, however, some of the teams who have shown past interest in trading for Watson, including the Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Broncos, could renew their interest ahead in the quarterback of the Nov. 2 trade deadline. 

Per ESPN, this summer Houston sought a package of six players and draft picks from teams interested in acquiring Watson. ESPN reports that despite the team's plans not to play Watson, that other franchisrs believe Houston general manager Nick Caserio will not trade the three-time Pro Bowler for anything less than the aforementioned package.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans this past January.

Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans in Week 1, while rookie third-round pick Davis Mills will serve as Taylor's backup. 

