Burrow Throws Three Straight INTs in Loss to Bears

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggled mightily against Chicago in a 20-17 loss on Sunday, including a particularly brutal stretch in the fourth quarter.

Burrow tossed a trio of interceptions on three straight plays as Cincinnati's offense struggled against Matt Nagy's squad. And the three turnovers ended an impressive stretch of caution from the former No. 1 pick. Burrow had gone 200 pass attempts without an interception, with his last one coming in a loss to the Browns in October 2020.

The first pick Sunday cost Cincinnati seven points. Burrow attempted to hit wideout Tyler Boyd on a short route, but the ball was picked off and taken to the end zone by linebacker Roquan Smith. The interception extended Chicago's lead to 17-3.

Burrow then tossed a pair of interceptions to seal Cincinnati's defeat, throwing balls into the arms of Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

Burrow has a bright future in the NFL as he continues his second season, one that could be littered with Pro Bowl and playoff appearances. But growing pains come for every non-Mahomes quarterback, regardless of draft selection spot. Burrow learned that the hard way on Sunday.

