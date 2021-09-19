Burrow Throws Three Straight INTs in Loss to Bears

September 19, 2021
Joe Burrow Throws Three Straight Interceptions in Loss to Bears

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggled mightily against Chicago in a 20-17 loss on Sunday, including a particularly brutal stretch in the fourth quarter.

Burrow tossed a trio of interceptions on three straight plays as Cincinnati's offense struggled against Matt Nagy's squad. And the three turnovers ended an impressive stretch of caution from the former No. 1 pick. Burrow had gone 200 pass attempts without an interception, with his last one coming in a loss to the Browns in October 2020.

The first pick Sunday cost Cincinnati seven points. Burrow attempted to hit wideout Tyler Boyd on a short route, but the ball was picked off and taken to the end zone by linebacker Roquan Smith. The interception extended Chicago's lead to 17-3.

Burrow then tossed a pair of interceptions to seal Cincinnati's defeat, throwing balls into the arms of Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson. 

Burrow has a bright future in the NFL as he continues his second season, one that could be littered with Pro Bowl and playoff appearances. But growing pains come for every non-Mahomes quarterback, regardless of draft selection spot. Burrow learned that the hard way on Sunday. 

