Wentz's Week 3 Status in Doubt Due to Sprained Ankles

September 20, 2021
Publish date:

Carson Wentz Sprained Both Ankles vs. Rams, Week 3 Status in Doubt

Author:

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz has sprained both of his ankles and said his status is unclear for Sunday's game. 

Wentz had to leave the field in the fourth quarter after sustaining the injury against the Rams on Sunday and did not return. He had a front-row seat to backup Jacob Eason attempt to win the game only to throw an interception on his second pass and complete two of his five attempts.

The Colts would go on to lose the game 27–24 and fell to 0–2 on the season. Wentz finished with 247 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, 37 rushing yards and completed 20 of his passes despite leaving early. 

Wentz's durability has been a consistent issue his entire career. He was forced to miss most of training camp with a foot injury earlier in the offseason and now faces another injury just two games into the season.

The Colts will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS to try and get their first win of 2021. 

