Ravens Steal Win After Fumble, Fourth Down-Conversion

The game seemed to be all but over with the Chiefs within field goal range and down only one point to the Ravens with a little over a minute to go in the fourth quarter. All the Chiefs had to do was run out the clock to set up a last-minute field goal to end the game.

But in a worst-case scenario slip up, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball and the Ravens recovered.

The Chiefs were able to stop the Ravens three times in a row and used all three of their timeouts that left the Ravens with just one yard to get the first down. Instead of punting the ball on fourth down, coach John Harbaugh elected to trust his quarterback Lamar Jackson and his lips can be read via the broadcast.

"Lamar! You want to go for this? Let's go."

Sure enough, Jackson kept the ball and ran to get the first down and seal the game. In what could have been a disastrous play that could have given Kansas City with an easy field goal attempt, the Ravens survived on Sunday Night Football.

