September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ravens Win After Chiefs Fumble and Gutsy Fourth-Down Conversion

Author:

The game seemed to be all but over with the Chiefs within field goal range and down only one point to the Ravens with a little over a minute to go in the fourth quarter. All the Chiefs had to do was run out the clock to set up a last-minute field goal to end the game. 

But in a worst-case scenario slip up, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball and the Ravens recovered. 

The Chiefs were able to stop the Ravens three times in a row and used all three of their timeouts that left the Ravens with just one yard to get the first down. Instead of punting the ball on fourth down, coach John Harbaugh elected to trust his quarterback Lamar Jackson and his lips can be read via the broadcast. 

SI Recommends

"Lamar! You want to go for this? Let's go."

Sure enough, Jackson kept the ball and ran to get the first down and seal the game. In what could have been a disastrous play that could have given Kansas City with an easy field goal attempt, the Ravens survived on Sunday Night Football.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after Baltimore Ravens recovered running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fumble.
NFL

Ravens Steal Win After Fumble, Fourth Down-Conversion

All the Chiefs had to do was run the clock out and nail a field goal to seal the game. Instead, a last-second fumble led to a wild Sunday Night Football finish.

Greg Joseph (1) after he missed a field goal.
NFL

Listen to Broadcaster Who Thinks Vikings Made Field Goal

The kick narrowly missed and the Vikings lost but one radio announcer screamed "It's good!" before he learned the heartbreaking truth.

Lamar Jackson (8) runs onto the field before the game against the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Ravens Give Epic Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before 'SNF'

Michael K. Williams was best known for his portrayal of Omar Little on the critically acclaimed show 'The Wire' that takes place in Baltimore.

nfl-referees-2021
NFL

The NFL's Taunting Rule, Explained

The NFL is cracking down on taunting in a major way through the first two weeks of the 2021 season.

WNBA logo.
WNBA

WNBA Playoffs Bracket, Round 1 Matchups Set

Dallas will travel to Chicago and the Phoenix will host New York in the first round of the WNBA playoffs set to start Thursday.

nfl-week-2
Play
NFL

Week 2 Takeaways: Henry Saves the Titans, Carr Catches Fire, Panthers for Real

Plus, Dallas D emerges, Dalton injury forces Matt Nagy’s hand, order restored in the AFC East, and more!

sabrina-ionescu
WNBA

Liberty Secure Final Playoff Spot As Wings Beat Sparks

Losses by both the Mystics and Sparks on Sunday allowed the Liberty to secure the final spot in the WNBA playoffs.

Eddie Rosario reacts after hitting for the cycle.
MLB

Eddie Rosario Hits for the Cycle; Braves Avoid Sweep

Eddie Rosario is the second Braves player to hit for the cycle this season with the first being Freddie Freeman just last month.