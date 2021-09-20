Ravens Give Epic Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before 'SNF'

The Ravens paid tribute to actor Michael K. Williams, who was best known for his portrayal of Omar Little on the critically acclaimed show The Wire, after he was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Sept. 6 at 54 years old.

The Ravens paid homage to the iconic character who's from Baltimore ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs.

Williams played Little, who was a stick-up artist in the streets of Baltimore that made a living from robbing drug dealers and was feared throughout the city. In the show, Little would sometimes whistle a specific tune before ambushing his victims. That same whistle was played at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of the game.

More NFL Coverage: