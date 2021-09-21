Broncos' Bradley Chubb Will Undergo Procedure on Ankle

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to remove a bone spur in his ankle on Wednesday, the team announced.

“I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later," Chubb via the team's tweet. "My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day."

Chubb aggravated the ankle in the first half of the Broncos' game against the Jaguars on Sunday. The 2020 Pro Bowler made his 2021 season debut on Sunday after missing the season opener.

When Chubb went down in Sunday's game, he pounded his fists on the ground before throwing his helmet in frustration on the sideline. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Chubb was on the field for 19 snaps before the injury.

"I was frustrated on the sideline on Sunday because I know this team is a special team," Chubb said in a team video. "I've been dealing with the bone spur I have in my ankle, some time when I try to turn the corner, it gets a little annoying, it feels like a stab type pain.

"I did everything I could to manage it to try to come back and play... now the thing is to go back in, clean it up and be right back."

With Chubb out, Malik Reed will replace him in the starting role. The Broncos also will be without inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who went down with a season-ending pectoral injury in Denver's 23-13 victory against Jacksonville.

The Broncos (2-0) will face the Jets (0-2) on Sunday.

