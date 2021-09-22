September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Long Hair Is for Mysterious Halloween Costume

Author:

Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers's offseason include a wave of trade and retirement rumors along with speculation about his future as Jeopardy! host. It also apparently did not include haircuts.

Rodgers has sported a long-hair look to start the season, and on Tuesday he revealed the reason why. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show podcast, Rodgers said he's growing out the lettuce in preparation for a Halloween costume, though he declined to provide further details.

“I have a month-ish until Halloween, and this [hair] has been a year in the making for my costume,” Rodgers said, adding that the person he's dressing as is a, "hero of mine who has long-ish hair.”

SI Recommends

Without the benefit of a reveal, the mind is left to wander about who Rodgers could possibly be referring to. Could he be Bucky Barnes, the famed Winter Soldier? Inigo Montoya, the Spaniard who is not left-handed? Could it be the famed Captain Jack Sparrow? Or perhaps The Dude?

Feel free to come up with your own educated guesses, but it sounds like we'll all need to get used to the new-look Rodgers for the foreseeable future.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron rodgers
NFL

Rodgers Says His Long Hair Is for Halloween Costume

Rodgers did not reveal exactly what his costume will be, leaving us to play the guessing game.

'College Football Playoff' is printed on a football
Play
College Football

College Football Playoff Expansion Is in Peril

Ahead of a key meeting with CFP executives, the proposed 12-team model faces several both new and existing hurdles.

Conor McGregor tosses a horrible first pitch
MLB

McGregor Delivers All-Time Bad First Pitch at Wrigley Field

McGregor joins luminaries before him like 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen in the conversation for worst first pitches in baseball history.

Ronnie Brunswijk playing soccer.
Soccer

Suriname VP Plays for His Own Team at 60 Years Old

Ronnie Brunswijk has been an elite paratrooper, a soccer player, a wanted bank robber, a guerrilla leader, a gold baron and a father to at least 50 children during his lifetime.

kevin kiermaier
MLB

Card Caper: Rays OF Takes Card With Blue Jays' Pitching Plan

Kevin Kiermaier can be seen picking up a card containing Toronto's pitching game plan after it fell off an arm band worn by Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant trade punches at press conference ahead of fight
Boxing

Álvarez, Plant Trade Barbs at Press Conference

Things got real heated on stage between between Álvarez and Plant.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Broncos' Bradley Chubb Will Undergo Procedure on Ankle

Chubb aggravated the ankle injury in the first half of the Broncos' game against the Jaguars.

Mendoza-Melanie
MLB

Newman, Mendoza First Female Duo to Call MLB Game on ESPN

The two will become ESPN's first female duo to call a Major League Baseball game on Sept. 29.