Rodgers Says His Long Hair Is for Halloween Costume

Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers's offseason include a wave of trade and retirement rumors along with speculation about his future as Jeopardy! host. It also apparently did not include haircuts.

Rodgers has sported a long-hair look to start the season, and on Tuesday he revealed the reason why. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show podcast, Rodgers said he's growing out the lettuce in preparation for a Halloween costume, though he declined to provide further details.

“I have a month-ish until Halloween, and this [hair] has been a year in the making for my costume,” Rodgers said, adding that the person he's dressing as is a, "hero of mine who has long-ish hair.”

Without the benefit of a reveal, the mind is left to wander about who Rodgers could possibly be referring to. Could he be Bucky Barnes, the famed Winter Soldier? Inigo Montoya, the Spaniard who is not left-handed? Could it be the famed Captain Jack Sparrow? Or perhaps The Dude?

Feel free to come up with your own educated guesses, but it sounds like we'll all need to get used to the new-look Rodgers for the foreseeable future.

