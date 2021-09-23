September 23, 2021
Raiders Kicker Daniel Carlson Sunk His Own Fantasy Team With Dominant Performance

In Thursday's Hot Clicks: Daniel Carlson shoots himself in the proverbial foot, Tom Brady trolls the other 31 quarterbacks, and more.
A blessing and a curse

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson turned in perhaps the best performance of his NFL career on Sunday as he made four field goals and two extra points in a win over the Steelers. And while Carlson's brilliance on the field earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, it did come with one unfortunate twist. 

Carlson revealed Wednesday the team he was facing in a fantasy football matchup actually had him as the starting kicker in a Week 2 lineup. And sure enough, Carlson's on-field effort ultimately cost him. 

"I actually played against myself in fantasy this week," Carlson told the Las Vegas media. "So that was tough, because I took a loss. I definitely contributed to that."

Carlson won't have to worry about fantasy implications for much of the regular season as he returns to the field for the Raiders on Sunday. But if he and this mystery opponent meet in the fantasy playoffs, perhaps Carlson will urge coach Jon Gruden to be a little more aggressive on fourth down.

The best of SI

It's time for Justin Fields to take the reins in Chicago. ... College Football Playoff expansion is being stalled by conference commissioners. ... Brooks Koepka is downplaying his beef with Bryson DeChambeau. ... Why this year's slow start is different for Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Around the sports world

The 76ers are adding Crypto.com as a jersey patch sponsor. ... Andrew Wiggins doesn't plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the season. ... Kevin Kiermaier didn't take kindly to a plunking from the Blue Jays.

Nick Saban is at it again

Adam Duvall had a strange trip around the bases

LeBron lets loose

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day.

