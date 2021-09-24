September 24, 2021
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Out With Hamstring Injury vs. Texans

Christian McCaffrey can't seem to escape his injury woes. 

As he ran down towards the 10-yard line against the Texans, the Panthers running back seemed to skip mid-step. McCaffrey was taken to the blue medical tent and was later ruled out with a hamstring injury. 

McCaffrey missed 13 games during the 2020 season for a variety of injuries, ranging from a high ankle sprain, his shoulder and quadriceps. 

