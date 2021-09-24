September 24, 2021
Publish date:

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend To Feature Monday Night Game

The NFL announced its sixth game during Wild Card Weekend will be played on Monday night. The changes will take place for the 2021 playoffs.

Super Wild Card Weekend will be held from Jan. 15-17, 2021. According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, the league's decision to move the Super Bowl back cleared the way for this change and gets rid of a conflict with the College Football Playoff title game.

The weekend's schedule will have games on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET. Sunday's slate has games set for 1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET. The Monday night game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

CBS and NBC will broadcast two Super Wild Card Weekend games. FOX and ESPN/ABC will get one each for the upcoming playoffs. 

The Monday night game broadcaster has yet to be announced.

This year's playoffs will be the second edition with a third wild card team for each respective conference. As a result of the additional team, the No. 1 seeds for the AFC and NFC get byes.

