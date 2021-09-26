Report: 49ers Were Rodgers' Top Trade Destination

Had the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers this past offseason, Rodgers would have preferred to be dealt to the 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Prior to San Francisco drafting quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 in the 2021 NFL draft, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had a brief conversation with Packers coach Matt LaFleur regarding Rodgers.

“The exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on it,” Shanahan said while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show after the draft. “So, I just called Matt and asked him if there’s anything to it. And Matt told me I’d be wasting my time if we had [general manager John] Lynch call.”

Packer Central: LaFleur, Rodgers and Shanahan on the Trade That Wasn’t Made

Rodgers, when asked this week if he thought or hoped the 49ers would have traded for him, laughed, and said, “There were points where I thought anything was possible, definitely, but not a strong possibility.”

Rodgers is among the most decorated quarterbacks in Packers' history, having won his third MVP award last season. Despite that, reports regarding his wish to leave the organization emerged shortly before the April draft. The Broncos, Raiders and the Washington Football team were also linked as possible suitors.

After an offseason of speculation regarding his future, Rodgers noted in mid-August that, he doesn't "want a farewell tour."

"I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this," he said.

Rodgers and the Packers struggled in Week 1, getting blown out by the Saints. Last week, on Monday Night Football, they rebounded by winning 35—13.

They face the 49ers in a road contest on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

