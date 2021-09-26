September 26, 2021
NFL
Report: Andy Reid Leaves Arrowhead Stadium in Ambulance After Feeling Ill

Chiefs coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance after the team's 30–24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, per NFL Network's James Palmer

Kansas City announced the head coach was not feeling well after the game and special teams coordinator Dave Toub took his place during postgame media availability. The team said they will provide an update on Reid's status when more information is available.

Players were unaware he wasn't feeling well but have been told that he should be fine, according to NFL Network. Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to wish his coach a healthy recovery.

"I'm praying for my Head Coach & I'm hoping you can send up prayers with me!!" Mathieu said in a tweet. "One of the best men & teachers I've been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!"

All signs point to Kansas City being cautious with the 63-year-old head coach. 

This story will be updated.

More NFL Coverage: 

