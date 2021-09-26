Jags Score Kick-Six TD as Cardinals Miss 68-Yard FG

It's been a disastrous start to the 2021 season for the Jaguars by all accounts. Jacksonville entered Sunday at 0–2, with a loss to the hapless Texans in Week 1 preceding a loss to the Broncos in the home opener. But a Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals finally provided a worthwhile highlight for Urban Meyer and Co.

The Jaguars seized a 14–7 halftime lead on the Cardinals on Sunday, scoring as the clock hit zero in the second quarter. And Jacksonville didn't exactly score in conventional fashion.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater lined up for a 68-yard field goal as time expired, nearly drilling the kick on a sunny day in Jacksonville. As Prater's kick fell just short, an opportunity arose for the Jaguars. Return specialist Jamal Agnew caught the kick nine yards deep in the end zone, and after weaving through a wave of defenders, he cruised his way to a 109-yard score.

Agnew's return tied the NFL record for the longest return touchdown in NFL history, and the broadcast of Sunday's matchup added an extra dose of excitement. Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson turned up the decibel level in a major way on the touchdown, adding another classic call in what is emerging as a legendary career.

With Johnson in Jacksonville on Sunday, we should have known something out of the ordinary was on the horizon.

More NFL Coverage: