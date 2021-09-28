September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Brady Doesn't Expect 'Homecoming' in Return to New England

Author:

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged it won't be business as usual in Week 4 as Tampa heads to New England to face the Patriots.

Brady won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the Patriots from 2000-19 for the most successful stretch for any quarterback in NFL history. Tampa's signal-caller noted that his return to New England will elicit "different kinds of emotions," though he was then quick to add "I'm not going to necessarily reminisce."

"I'm not going to necessarily reminisce. I don't think this is the moment for that. I'll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career," Brady said Tuesday, per ESPN. "None of which I really care to do right now because I'm so much in the moment. I'm not going to be thinking about 20 years of history."

"I'm going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss."

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brady said he doesn't know what to expect from the New England crowd on Sunday Night Football. He said he didn't expect a "homecoming" as the Patriots look to climb back to .500 after a 1–2 start. 

SI Recommends

"I mean, I think they're there to root for their team, and their team is the Patriots," Brady said. "I think they're gonna cheer for their team as I would expect them to, and I think if they know anything about me, they're gonna know that I'm going out there to try to win the football game, so I think they'll respect that about me."

New England head coach Bill Belichick addressed his relationship with Brady on Monday. 

"Tom and I had a, I feel like a good relationship and a lot of production, obviously, while we were together," Belichick said. "Sunday night, we line up across from Tampa—not just him, but the entire team. They’re obviously a good team. So it’s all about our team competing against Tampa’s team.

New England finished 7–9 in 2020 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2008. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last season with a win over the Chiefs. 

More NFL Coverage: 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady-buccaneers
NFL

Brady Doesn't Expect 'Homecoming' in Return to New England

Tom Brady seems prepared for a hostile crowd in New England on Sunday night as the Buccaneers face the Patriots.

Screenshot of Peyton and Eli Manning's alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2
Play
Extra Mustard

There Was A LOT Going On With Peyton and Eli During Eagles-Cowboys

Eli's hips, Peyton's pits and double bird highlight Monday Night Mannings.

kevin-durant-nets-top-100
NBA

Biggest Training Camp Questions for Every Eastern Conference Team

How often will we see Brooklyn’s Big Three? How will the 76ers handle the Ben Simmons situation? Assessing one key question for every team in the East.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.

Jonquel Jones
Play
WNBA

WNBA Awards: Jonquel Jones Wins MVP, Brionna Jones Takes Home MIP

Jonquel Jones received 48 of 49 first-place votes and 487 total points from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters

Christian Pulisic remains out for Chelsea
Soccer

Pulisic Remains Out for Chelsea, to Miss UCL Match vs. Juventus

The Christian Pulisic–Weston McKennie showdown in the Champions League won't be happening this week, with Pulisic ruled out with an ankle injury.

Robin Lopez speaks at Magic media day
Play
Extra Mustard

Robin Lopez Quips He’ll Do His ‘Own Research’ on Brother’s Title Win

He’s just asking questions.

100blackwomen2
Tech & Media

Kathleen Francis Is Giving Women the Tools to Excel Through WISE

The national chair and president of Women In Sports and Events is set on making sure women hold prime positions in the sports business world.