Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is signing with the Buccaneers, Sherman announced Wednesday on an episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast.

"I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group," Sherman said. "I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to execute and help that team win."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is for one season.

Sherman visited the Bucs on Tuesday. According to Ian Rapoport, while he had talks with the 49ers and Seahawks, Sherman chose the Buccaneers in part because of a recruiting pitch from quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay coaching staff.

Sherman, 33, played just five games last season with the 49ers due to injury.

He provides some depth to a Tampa Bay secondary that has dealt with a number of injuries this season, as nickel cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was put on injured reserve after Week 1 with a dislocated ankle and outside corner Jamel Dean suffered a knee injury in Week 3.

Sherman's return to the NFL also comes as he is also still dealing with legal issues from this past offseason.

He was arrested in July after an incident involving his in-laws, where he was charged with two counts of domestic violence, criminal trespass in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers. Sherman's in-laws called 911 when he attempted to enter their home outside of Seattle.

His wife, Ashley Moss, told the Seattle Times, "He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

Sherman pleaded not guilty to all five misdemeanors and later said he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions.