Dr. Dre, Eminem Among Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Lineup

Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige are among a star-studded group of artists who will headline the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced Thursday.

"I'm extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dr. Dre shared in a tweet. "This will introduce the next saga of my career. Bigger and Better than Ever!!!"

The halftime show also features two Los Angeles legends: Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. This year's group of artists have a combined 43 Grammy awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and five epic hitmakers.

This marks the third halftime performance collaboration between Roc Nation, Pepsi and the NFL.