Dr. Dre, Eminem Among Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Lineup

September 30, 2021
Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige Among Five Artists Headlining Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige are among a star-studded group of artists who will headline the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced Thursday.

"I'm extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dr. Dre shared in a tweet. "This will introduce the next saga of my career. Bigger and Better than Ever!!!"

The halftime show also features two Los Angeles legends: Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. This year's group of artists have a combined 43 Grammy awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and five epic hitmakers.

This marks the third halftime performance collaboration between Roc Nation, Pepsi and the NFL.

