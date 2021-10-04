October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Patriots Miss Game-Winning Field Goal After Doink

Author:

Down 19–17 and less than a minute to go, the Patriots had a chance upset the Buccaneers and ruin Tom Brady's homecoming in dramatic fashion. Instead of a game-winning make, a doink in the pouring rain left Gillette Stadium in heartbreak. 

Nick Folk missed a 56-yard field goal after it hit the left crossbar and ended the Patriots' attempt at bragging rights over their former quarterback. 

Folk's career-long was 56 yards but he was just inches away from tying his career-long and raining on Brady's parade. Earlier in the game, Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards when he passed Drew Brees's mark and now walks out of his former home stadium with a win. 

On the drive before, Brady was able to lead a game-winning drive that set up a Ryan Succop for a 48-yard field goal to take the lead. Despite their best efforts, the Patriots just couldn't answer. 

The Buccaneers improve to 3–1 and the Patriots fall to 1–3 on the year. 

