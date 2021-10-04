Thanks for the memories, Tom. Now go throw an interception.

That was the vibe from Patriots fans when Tom Brady finally took the field at Gillette Stadium during Sunday Night Football. After a weeklong build-up in which everybody cordially said all the right things, Brady was met with boos from the Patriots crowd when he finally took the field to lead the Buccaneers' offense.

It was a far cry from the pre-game reception, when Brady emerged from the tunnel to cheers from the stands.

The booing might have worked, as Tampa Bay's first drive ended with a punt from midfield. The fans continued their less-than-warm welcome for their former hero later in the first quarter, when Brady broke the all-time passing yards record previously held by Drew Brees. The record was addressed by the PA announcer, though play was not stopped and the fans' response was more or less indifferent.

Brady cemented his status as the greatest quarterback in the game's history in 20 seasons with New England, winning six Super Bowls and three league MVP awards. Still, his return on Sunday goes to show that you can always come home—it just might cost you a few boos.

More NFL Coverage: