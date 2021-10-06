October 6, 2021
Justin Fields to Start for Bears Going Forward, Nagy Says

Author:

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be the team's starter moving forward, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in this past year's NFL draft, opened the season as the team's backup but had started each of Chicago's past two games with Andy Dalton out with an injury. 

Nagy had previously said that Dalton would remain as the team's starter when he recovered from his knee injury, but Wednesday's announcement appears to be a reversal of that line of thinking as Nagy said that Dalton was expected to be a full participant in practice.

Fields struggled in his first-career start in Week 3 against the Browns, completing just six of his 20 pass attempts for 68 yards. But he looked far more comfortable in Week 4, completing 11 of his 17 attempts for 209 yards in a 24—14 win over the Lions. 

SI Recommends

"He's done everything to show us that he's ready for this opportunity," Nagy said Wednesday.

Dalton has completed 73.5% of his passes for 262 yards with one touchdown, one interception and an 83.9 rating. He had signed with Chicago as a free-agent this offseason.

Fields and the Bears face off against the Raiders this Sunday in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. 

