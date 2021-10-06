October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Falcons QB Matt Ryan Denies Rumor He Wants Out of Atlanta

Author:

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan denied a report from The Washington Times that he wants out of Atlanta, telling The Athletic that it is "false" and "ridiculous."

A sports columnist for The Times tweeted on Sunday that he heard Ryan "wants a Matthew Stanford offseason." But the quarterback told The Athletic Tuesday "I really love it" in Atlanta.

“I feel fortunate to have been here for 14 years," Ryan said. "I really love it here, love the organization, like the new coaching staff, like what they’re about, feel like we have a good nucleus of players and we can win now, and I’m excited about that."

SI Recommends

During the offseason, Los Angeles agreed to send quarterback Jared Goff and a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Lions for Stafford.

The four-time Pro Bowler has tallied 990 passing yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions this season, which is the first under new head coach Arthur Smith, as Atlanta goes 1-3. In his career, Ryan, the 2016 league MVP, has thrown for 56,757 yards and 355 touchdowns. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Report: Matt Ryan Denies Rumor He Wants to Leave Falcons

The Falcons quarterback told The Athletic that the rumor, which included that he "wants a Matthew Stanford offseason," is "false" and "ridiculous."

mlb-playoff-bracket
MLB

Live Blog: Yankees Face Red Sox in AL Wild-Card Game

Watch along with us during the first game of the 2021 postseason, as New York visits Boston to see which team advances to the division series.

giancarlo stanton (2)
MLB

John Sterling Utterly Baffled by Giancarlo Stanton's Long Single

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton crushed a ball off the top of the Green Monster in the first inning, causing great confusion for play-by-play broadcaster John Sterling.

kyrie irving (2)
NBA

Report: Nets' Hopes 'Waning' for Kyrie Irving to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

After originally hoping Irving would agree to get vaccinated, the Nets are now preparing for the scenario of Irving being unavailable for home games and practices.

kang spirit
Soccer

Spirit Players Ask Baldwin to Sell Team to Y. Michele Kang

As the NWSL faces a large-scale sexual abuse, emotional abuse and team mismanagement scandal, Spirit players call for ownership to be given to someone they trust.

Bye Bye Jaylon
NFL

Report: Cowboys Release Linebacker Jaylon Smith

Smith, who signed a six-year, $68 million contract extension with Dallas in 2019, started every game for the Cowboys from 2018-20.

Kanye West.
College Basketball

Five-Star Basketball Recruit Joins Kanye-Backed Academy

Donda Academy will reportedly be a private K-12 school and have just 60 total students but tuition will be free.

urban-meyer-jags
NFL

Urban Meyer Says Jags' Focus Starts With Players

"The ownership of the team is with the players," Meyer said.