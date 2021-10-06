Report: Matt Ryan Denies Rumor He Wants to Leave Falcons

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan denied a report from The Washington Times that he wants out of Atlanta, telling The Athletic that it is "false" and "ridiculous."

A sports columnist for The Times tweeted on Sunday that he heard Ryan "wants a Matthew Stanford offseason." But the quarterback told The Athletic Tuesday "I really love it" in Atlanta.

“I feel fortunate to have been here for 14 years," Ryan said. "I really love it here, love the organization, like the new coaching staff, like what they’re about, feel like we have a good nucleus of players and we can win now, and I’m excited about that."

During the offseason, Los Angeles agreed to send quarterback Jared Goff and a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Lions for Stafford.

The four-time Pro Bowler has tallied 990 passing yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions this season, which is the first under new head coach Arthur Smith, as Atlanta goes 1-3. In his career, Ryan, the 2016 league MVP, has thrown for 56,757 yards and 355 touchdowns.

