Report: Packers Finalizing Deal With LB Jaylon Smith

A day after the Cowboys released Jaylon Smith, the Packers are reportedly the next landing spot for the Pro Bowl linebacker according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal will not be finalized until Thursday morning, per Rapoport, but Smith indicated Green Bay is the team he wants to join.

With the addition of Smith, the Packers would add a solid contributor to their linebacker corps that includes Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell and Rashan Gary.

Smith, 26, made two starts and recorded 18 tackles through four games this season. The Cowboys still owe Smith $7.2 million for this season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In releasing him, Dallas will take on $16.6 million of dead cap, according to Spotrac.

From 2018 to Week 4 of this season, Smith played in 68 games and started in 56, recording 516 tackles, nine sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He signed a six-year, $68 million contract extension with the team in 2019.

The Cowboys drafted him 34th overall in the 2016 draft after winning the Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker at Notre Dame. Smith tore his ACL and LCL in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, and missed his entire rookie season in 2017.

