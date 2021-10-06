October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore Feeling 'Mixed Emotions' After Being Released By Patriots

Author:

The Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore was set to come off the reserve/physically unable to perform list after Week 6 as he was recovering from offseason surgery on a torn quad. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the release comes after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a restructured contract.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year took to Instagram to confirm reports of his release. 

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base," he said. "We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for support this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams."

SI Recommends

While Gilmore reported to training on time, he skipped New England's mandatory minicamp in June over frustration with his contract. Gilmore was entering the final year of his deal.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Gilmore's quad is healthy and while he needs to get in football shape, he should be available soon.

Gilmore, 31, joined the Patriots after spending his first five seasons in Buffalo. In four seasons in New England, he made two All-Pro appearances. Last season, he played in just 11 games after spending several weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list and partially tore his quad in December.

More NFL Coverage:

Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—Or Does He?
MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet
The Senseless Beauty of the Ravens-Broncos Feud
Belichick’s Silver Lining—and Regrettable Choice—in Sunday’s Loss

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVnovcover_LukaHZlogo
NBA

Luka Is Learning From the Best

The Mavs want their cornerstone to become an even more inclusive playmaker, so they hired the best passer in franchise history to be his coach.

trey lance
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Trey Lance is ranked as a mid-tier QB1 in what will be his first career start assuming Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to play.

Stephon Gilmore with the Patriots
NFL

Patriots Release Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore was set to come off the reserve/physically unable to perform list after Week 6 as he was recovering from offseason surgery on a torn quad.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
NFL

Waiting to Fire Meyer Will Only Hurt Jacksonville's Future

Urban Meyer dragged Trevor Lawrence into his controversy and has reportedly already lost the locker room. Should the Jaguars let this wound fester any further?

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) walks to the dugout after being pulled against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of the American League Wildcard game at Fenway Park.
MLB

The Yankees Are Simply a Step Behind

Doomed on Tuesday night by a series of poor performances and curious coaching decisions, New York seems to be a long way from its next World Series.

A first-inning bomb from Xander Bogearts off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has the Red Sox up early at Fenway.
Play
MLB

Red Sox Knock Out Cole Early, Silence Yankees’ Bats

Relive the 2021 AL wild-card game in real time as Boston beat New York at Fenway Park.

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Report: Matt Ryan Denies Rumor He Wants to Leave Falcons

The Falcons quarterback told The Athletic that the rumor, which included that he "wants a Matthew Stanford offseason," is "false" and "ridiculous."

giancarlo stanton (2)
MLB

John Sterling Utterly Baffled by Giancarlo Stanton's Long Single

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton crushed a ball off the top of the Green Monster in the first inning, causing great confusion for play-by-play broadcaster John Sterling.