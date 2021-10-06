The Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore was set to come off the reserve/physically unable to perform list after Week 6 as he was recovering from offseason surgery on a torn quad. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the release comes after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a restructured contract.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year took to Instagram to confirm reports of his release.

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base," he said. "We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for support this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams."

While Gilmore reported to training on time, he skipped New England's mandatory minicamp in June over frustration with his contract. Gilmore was entering the final year of his deal.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Gilmore's quad is healthy and while he needs to get in football shape, he should be available soon.

Gilmore, 31, joined the Patriots after spending his first five seasons in Buffalo. In four seasons in New England, he made two All-Pro appearances. Last season, he played in just 11 games after spending several weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list and partially tore his quad in December.

