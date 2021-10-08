It's all fun and games until someone gets...clawed?

That's right, having Taima the Hawk, Seattle's live mascot, land on your head mid-game is an occupational hazard of being a Seahawks fan one poor individual learned during Thursday Night Football.

As the FOX/NFL Network broadcast was cutting to commercial with the Seahawks and Rams at 0-0, Taima landed on top of a fan's head. But while it seemed harmless at first, it then started to climb him and clawed at his head.

Seattle fans around them showed a mixed array of emotions—one woman shocked, another filming and a man just watching the game and ignoring the scene in front of him.

"Get that guy season tickets," Joe Buck said.

"Give him a helmet," Troy Aikman added.

If it is any consolation, the individual Taima landed on was a Seahawks fan, and might just forgive the hawk as Seattle leads Los Angeles, 7-3, at halftime.

More NFL Coverage:

• Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—Or Does He?

• MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet

• The Senseless Beauty of the Ravens-Broncos Feud

• Belichick’s Silver Lining—and Regrettable Choice—in Sunday’s Loss