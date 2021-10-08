Geno Smith became an unexpected star as he took over the driver's seat for the Seahawks after Russell Wilson's finger injury sent him to the sideline.

In his first drive of the game, Smith powered Seattle towards the end zone, finally connecting a deep left pass with DK Metcalf for a touchdown to narrow Los Angeles's lead to two.

Based on the 98-yard drive, fans wouldn't be able to tell that Smith only has nine pass attempts since the start of the 2018 season. Or that he hadn't scored a touchdown pass since Dec. 2017 with the Giants.

Seattle said Wilson is questionable to return, and Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford is also battling a finger injury. But to add to the chaos, Los Angeles answered with a touchdown of their own, returning to its nine-point lead.

