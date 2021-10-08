October 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Geno Smith Takes Over, Throws TD Pass After Russell Wilson Dislocates Finger

Author:

Geno Smith became an unexpected star as he took over the driver's seat for the Seahawks after Russell Wilson's finger injury sent him to the sideline. 

In his first drive of the game, Smith powered Seattle towards the end zone, finally connecting a deep left pass with DK Metcalf for a touchdown to narrow Los Angeles's lead to two. 

Based on the 98-yard drive, fans wouldn't be able to tell that Smith only has nine pass attempts since the start of the 2018 season. Or that he hadn't scored a touchdown pass since Dec. 2017 with the Giants. 

SI Recommends

Seattle said Wilson is questionable to return, and Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford is also battling a finger injury. But to add to the chaos, Los Angeles answered with a touchdown of their own, returning to its nine-point lead. 

More NFL Coverage:

Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—Or Does He?
MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet
The Senseless Beauty of the Ravens-Broncos Feud

Belichick’s Silver Lining—and Regrettable Choice—in Sunday’s Loss 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) returns to the locker room following the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.
NFL

Geno Smith Takes Over for Seahawks After Wilson Injury

The veteran quarterback powered a 98-yard scoring drive thanks to a DK Metcalf touchdown despite not tallying a touchdown pass since Dec. 2017 with the Giants.

seahawks rams
NFL

Seahawks' Mascot Claws Fan's Head

Taima the Hawk, Seattle's live mascot, landing on your head mid-game is apparently an occupational hazard of being a Seahawks fan.

Ricardo Pepi scores for the USA vs. Jamaica
Soccer

Pepi Double Gives USMNT Qualifying Win vs. Jamaica

The 18-year-old has done it again for the U.S., making himself comfortable in his home state of Texas with a pair of goals in a World Cup qualifier.

Oct 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) hits a walk-off two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1.
Play
Betting

2021 NLDS Betting Previews, Odds and Picks

The National League Division Series features two juicy matchups. This analysis will help you make your bets.

sean-clifford
College Football

Sean Clifford Has Penn State Ready for Its Moment

The Nittany Lions quarterback has dealt with his fair share of his adversity. Now, he's leading No. 4 Penn State into its biggest game in decades.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Najee Harris has lived up to and exceeded all expectations despite the Steelers struggles.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Running Backs

Darrell Henderson is grinding his way up the rankings and pushes into top 10 territory.

mlb-playoff-bracket
MLB

MLB 2021 Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, Matchups, TV Info

Check out the dates, times and TV information for every game through the conclusion of the ALDS and NLDS.