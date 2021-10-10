Crosby Caps Wacky Ending With Winning FG After Three Misses

October 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Fourth Time's The Charm: Crosby Hits Winning Field Goal After Missing Three Straight

Author:

In a wild finish that will go down as one of the wackiest in recent NFL memory, Sunday's Packers-Bengals overtime thriller will be remembered more for the misses than for the game-ending make. 

Until his 49-yard field goal with 1:58 left in overtime to give Green Bay a 25-22 win, Packers kicker Mason Crosby had an afternoon to forget in Cincinnati, and it wasn't much better for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson. 

Crosby came into the game on a streak of 27 straight field goals made, having missed only two field goals in the last two seasons combined. In just four minutes in the fourth quarter and overtime on Sunday, he missed three.

Starting with 2:12 left in the game with the score tied at 22, Crosby hooked his 36-yard field goal wide left of the post to begin the shootout of misses. After a nine-play, 35-yard drive to just get the Bengals into field-goal range, McPherson could only laugh when his 57-yard effort hit the upright with 26 seconds left.

SI Recommends

In typical Aaron Rodgers fashion, the reigning NFL MVP hit Davante Adams for 20 of his 206 receiving yards and spiked the ball at the Cincinnati 33-yard line with four seconds left to give the Packers another chance at a game-winner. But once again, Crosby stepped up and sent his field goal attempt wide left as time expired.

As if the Bengals were testing to see how far their luck could go, quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception on the first play of overtime that set the Packers up at the Cincinnati 17. After waiting out the Bengals' attempt to freeze him, Crosby uncannily missed left once again—the fourth field goal miss in four minutes of crunch time. 

The miss gave the Bengals another chance to drive down the field to the Green Bay 32, setting up McPherson for his second shot at a game-winner. Naturally, in a game that was almost a caricature of itself, McPherson's attempt hit the flag at the top of the upright as it missed just left. 

With just over four minutes left in overtime, Rodgers drove the Packers from the Green Bay 39 to the Cincinnati 32, where Crosby stepped up and—at last—knocked down the winning kick from 49 yards to send the Packers sideline into a relieved frenzy. 

More NFL Coverage:

Week 5 Preview: The Browns Will Probably Win the Super Bowl So Let’s Learn to Live With It
How Justin Fields Earned the Bears' Starting QB Job
What Are the Seahawks Without Russell Wilson?

YOU MAY LIKE

Mason Crosby reacts to a miss.
NFL

Crosby Caps Wacky Ending With Winning FG After Three Misses

The Packers and Bengals missed five potential game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime before Mason Crosby's game-winner.

kyrie-irving-nets
NBA

Report: Irving to Miss Home Games For 'Foreseeable Future'

Kyrie Irving is unlikely to join the Nets for their opening homestand of the season due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Oct 8, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) walks back to the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

Neymar complaining during the Copa America final.
Soccer

Neymar Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar May Be His Last

In the DAZN documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” the Brazilian star said that he thinks next year's World Cup in Qatar will be his last.

taysom-hill-wft-saints
NFL

Taysom Hill Carted Off After Hit to Head vs. Washington

The Saints utility player exited Sunday's contest in the second quarter after a hit to the head from Washington cornerback William Jackson III.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrate his touchdown catch.
College Football

Georgia Takes No. 1 Spot, New-Look Top Four in AP Poll

Alabama fell to No. 5 after their upset loss to now-No. 21 Texas A&M, while Iowa jumped to No. 2.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Najee Harris has lived up to and exceeded all expectations despite the Steelers struggles.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Running Backs

Darrell Henderson is grinding his way up the rankings and pushes into top 10 territory.