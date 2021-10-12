October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Buccaneers Remove Jon Gruden From Team's Ring of Honor After Email Scandal

Author:

The Buccaneers are removing Jon Gruden from the team's Ring of Honor, Tampa Bay announced on Tuesday.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years," the team said in a statement. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

The announcement comes one day after the release of numerous offensive emails Gruden sent between 2010 to 2018. The Raiders head coach resigned from his position Monday evening.

SI Recommends

The New York Times published a report Monday detailing a number of emails featuring misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language sent by Gruden. A Wall Street Journal report was released last week in which Gruden used a racist trope to describe executive director of the NFL Players Association DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden, who coached the Bucs from 2002 to 2008, led Tampa Bay to its first title with a win over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002, becoming the youngest head coach to do so at 39. He remained the youngest until Mike Tomlin (Gruden's former defensive backs coach with the Bucs) did so in 2008 in Super Bowl XLIII. 

The Buccaneers inducted Gruden into the Ring of Honor in 2017 and in 2020 the team erected a statue of the former head coach in the lobby of the training facility. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

MNF announcer and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the fans as he is Inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 18, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
NFL

Bucs Remove Gruden From Team's Ring of Honor

"His actions go against our core values as an organization," the team said in a statement.

Tom Brady throwing against Miami.
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Bets: Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Which players will find the end zone during Thursday's Eagles-Buccaneers game? Here are the player prop bets to target.

Daniel Snyder and his wife, Tanya.
NFL

Lawyers Want WFT Investigation Findings Released

Lawyers for 40 former Washington Football employees want the findings of the investigation into the team released amid Jon Gruden scandal.

USMNT's Tyler Adams and Gregg Berhalter
Soccer

USMNT Looks to Columbus to Be the Cure Again

Slow starts have plagued the U.S. of late and it can ill afford another one in a game vs. Costa Rica it needs to have on the heels of defeat in Panama.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Luxembourg
Soccer

Luxembourg Becomes Ronaldo's Most Scored-Against International Foe

With a hat trick in a World Cup qualifier, Cristiano Ronaldo brought his all-time tally against Luxembourg to nine goals.

AAC football logo on the field
College Football

Sources: C-USA Asks AAC About Reorganizing Both Leagues

The proposal would require the conferences to remake themselves based on geography.

Denmark celebrates a goal vs. Austria.
Soccer

Denmark Punches Ticket to 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Danes have qualified for the 2022 World Cup after an eventful year that included the collapse of Christian Eriksen and a semifinal run at the Euros.

jorge-soler-braves
MLB

Soler Tests Positive For COVID-19, Replaced on NLDS Roster

The Braves will be without one of their best bats in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday.