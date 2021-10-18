Dak Prescott Injures Calf on Game-Winning Play, Set for MRI

On the final play of Sunday’s 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots, Dak Prescott sustained a calf injury that put the Cowboys quarterback in a walking boot after the game.

Prescott said that he "came down funny" on his right calf when he threw the game-winning, 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys confirmed Prescott will have an MRI on Monday before the team is given time off during the bye week.

“I was just like, ‘No way,’” Prescott said after the game. “Life keeps throwing punches and I’m going to keep throwing them back. It’s part of it, it's part of this game.

"It’s a physical game we play as I said I’ll be fine. I've got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team and as I said, I feel good. Obviously, this is [a] precaution."

Prescott believes he could have continued playing with the injury if he needed to but Lamb's jaunt into the end zone put an end to things in Foxborough. Prescott had a career night against the Patriots, completing 36 of 51 passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns.

"It was a little pain, but, no, for sure, I would've been able to keep going," Prescott said. "Obviously, I think the adrenaline would've been up and probably maybe not even felt it at that time. But I think after the time you relax and it's like, 'Oh, well, there it is.'"

Last October, Prescott needed emergency surgery after sustaining a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. But the sixth-year star has bounced back to put himself in the top five among starting quarterbacks in passing yards, passing touchdowns and QB rating this season.

After the upcoming bye week, Cowboys will face the Vikings on Oct. 31 on Sunday Night Football.

More NFL Coverage: