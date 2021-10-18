Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, apologized on Twitter for dancing on Sean Taylor's number on the day the Washington Football Team retired his number.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx field," he said in a Tweet. "We were directed to stand in the area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Mahomes was filming a Tik Tok while dancing on the number and received backlash for the perceived disrespect. He eventually deleted the video but the damage was already done.

Taylor was a star safety who was drafted by Washington in 2004 but was killed in 2007 when a gunman broke into his home during a robbery. He was 24 years old.

This is not the first time the younger Mahomes has caught criticism online. After the Ravens defeated the Chiefs 36–35, Mahomes was being taunted by Ravens fans in attendance and he proceeded to pour water on them. After the incident, he responded to the video by Tweeting "they were thirsty."

The Chiefs defeated Washington 31–13 on Sunday.

