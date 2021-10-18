October 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes's Brother, Jackson, Apologizes for Dancing on Sean Taylor's Number

Author:

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, apologized on Twitter for dancing on Sean Taylor's number on the day the Washington Football Team retired his number

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx field," he said in a Tweet. "We were directed to stand in the area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Mahomes was filming a Tik Tok while dancing on the number and received backlash for the perceived disrespect. He eventually deleted the video but the damage was already done. 

SI Recommends

Taylor was a star safety who was drafted by Washington in 2004 but was killed in 2007 when a gunman broke into his home during a robbery. He was 24 years old. 

This is not the first time the younger Mahomes has caught criticism online. After the Ravens defeated the Chiefs 36–35, Mahomes was being taunted by Ravens fans in attendance and he proceeded to pour water on them. After the incident, he responded to the video by Tweeting "they were thirsty."

The Chiefs defeated Washington 31–13 on Sunday. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Skylar Diggins-Smith looking dejected laying on her stomach on the court
Play
WNBA

The Mercury Might Not Get This Close to a WNBA Title Again

Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner & Co. had an abrupt ending to their second-half WNBA run.

Jackson (left) and Patrick (right) Mahomes.
NFL

Jackson Mahomes Apologizes for Dancing on Taylor's Number

Patrick Mahomes's little brother, Jackson, apologized for dancing on Sean Taylor's No. 21 the day it was retired but this isn't the first time he's made news for the wrong reason.

T.J. Watt
Play
Extra Mustard

T.J. Watt Put On a 'Sunday Night Football' Show That Included a Mike Tyson Imitation

He went with full haymakers in trying to cause a fumble against the Seahawks.

Lamar Jackson rolls out against the Chargers.
NFL

Jackson Sets QB Record for Most NFL Wins Before 25th Birthday

Ravens star Lamar Jackson broke Dan Marino's record for most NFL wins by a quarterback before turning 25 on Sunday against the Chargers.

ceedee-lamb-cowboys-winning-catch-ot
Play
Betting

Week 6 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Betting the favorites in the early games Sunday netted bettors quite a profitable day, while the Cowboys burned Patriots backers.

England hosted the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

England to Play Match Without Fans Over Euro Final Unrest

The stadium closure will apply for a Nations League fixture in June. A second empty-stadium game was deferred for a two-year probationary period.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme during the Final Four
College Basketball

Gonzaga Tops Preseason Men's AP Top 25

The two teams that played a Final Four instant classic now lead the way in the first poll of the 2021–22 season.

Jordan_Poole
NBA

Seven Breakout Candidates for the 2021–22 NBA Season

Which young players could make significant progress this year? Here’s our list of ballers to watch.