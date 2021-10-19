Mayfield Expecting to Play Thursday Despite Shoulder Injury

October 19, 2021
Browns' Baker Mayfield Says He Expects to Start Thursday Despite Shoulder Injury

Author:

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Tuesday that he expects to start this Thursday's game against the Broncos despite dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"It's my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that's just how it is," Mayfield said.

Mayfield underwent an MRI earlier this week on his left shoulder after re-injuring it on Sunday against the Cardinals when taking a hit by J.J. Watt.

In Week 2, it was reported that Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. But he revealed Tuesday that it was fully torn in Week 2. 

Mayfield has not missed a start since 2013, when he was still attending Texas Tech. If he does not play on Thursday vs. the Broncos, backup Case Keenum would be expected to start for Cleveland.

On the season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,474 yards and tossed six touchdowns and three interceptions. Cleveland enters Thursday Night Football 3-3 and tied for third place in the AFC North. 

