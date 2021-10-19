Bills Roll Dice on Fourth Down, Titans Stand Tall in Wild 'MNF' Finish

As the Bills and Titans traded scoring drives in a Monday Night Football shoot-out, it seemed like a no-brainer for Buffalo to go for it on 4th-and-1 inside the Tennessee 5-yard line, trailing by three with 22 seconds to play. Bills coach Sean McDermott entrusted his franchise quarterback Josh Allen to sneak for the needed three feet and set up a potential game-winning touchdown.

The Titans' defensive line had other ideas.

Tennessee stuffed Allen's sneak attempt to preserve a wild 34-31 win over the Bills in a game that saw seven lead changes, tying the all-time record for Monday Night Football. For a team that ranked 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed coming into the game, it saved its best performance when it needed it most.

While defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons made the pivotal play, the star of the night for the Titans was once again running back Derrick Henry. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns, turning in his fifth straight game with over 110 rushing yards and his third three-score game of the year.

Excluding the Titans' two possessions at the end of each half when they simply ran out the clock, Tennessee scored on its final six possessions of the game, the first of which came on a 76-yard run by Henry.

The result gives both teams a 4—2 record, tied with the Chargers and Raiders for the second-best in the AFC behind the 5—1 Ravens. The Titans will host the Chiefs in Week 7, while the Bills are on a bye.

